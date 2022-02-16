Gold, palladium prices retreat on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

-
Precious metals fell on Tuesday with gold slipping from a multi-month high and palladium shedding more than 5% as news that some Russian troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,855.06 per ounce by 01:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT), after hitting its highest since June 11 at $1,879.48.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.7% at $1,856.20.
"As a result of a light de-escalation in the Russian-Ukraine situation, we have seen a little pullback in safe-haven products such as gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
Stocks and other risky assets made a modest recovery, halting a market selloff over several days. [MKTS/GLOB]
Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January.
Hotter-than-expected inflationary data has been weighing on the gold market, as it could lead to a more hawkish Federal Reserve, Meger said.
While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Investors now await minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed fund futures are pricing a 50 basis point rate hike in the central bank's March policy meeting.
Palladium slipped 4.6% to $2,252.68 per ounce, after fears of supply disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict drove it to a two-week high on Monday.
"Russia accounts for 9% of primary platinum supply, 35% of primary palladium output and 7% of rhodium production. Of these, palladium could be the most affected given its supply concentration and our expectation of an undersupplied market this year," Standard Chartered said in a note.
Spot silver dropped 2% to $23.36 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% at $1,024.13.
