Gold prices recover from one-month low as dollar index down 0.2%

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Fundamentals for oil weaken, witness 1st surplus since June 2020: Goldman
Goldman Sachs, Nomura downgrade China GDP forecasts as outlook darkens
Goldman Sachs allows workaholic senior staff to take unlimited vacation
-
Gold prices reversed course to trade higher on Monday as a dollar rally lost its steam, having pushed bullion to one-month lows earlier in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled higher interest rates.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,742.83 per ounce by 10:09 a.m. ET (1409 GMT). Prices touched their lowest since July 27 at $1,719.56 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures up 0.2% to $1,752.90.
"Gold sold-off after Powell's speech and right now the uptick is due to pure bargain hunting as well a pull-back in dollar... Gold will soon start trading in a small range till further clues from the Fed," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
The dollar fell 0.2%, slightly easing off two-decade highs, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
In a speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said Fed will raise rates as high as needed to curb inflation.
Market participants are now largely pricing in a 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's September meeting.
Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but the non-yielding asset's appeal dims amid high-interest rate environment.
"Gold bulls' upside price objective is to make a form above solid resistance at $1,800 and bears' near-term downside price objective is pushing futures prices below solid technical support at $1,700," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
Capping gains in gold, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were higher for the day. [US/]
"The U.S. is headed into a recession, Fed can't be aggressive then; once the market gets further confirmation on that, gold will start to rise," Haberkorn added.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs slashed British growth forecast and expects a recession to begin later in the year.
Spot silver fell 0.5% to $18.79 per ounce, and platinum rose 0.6% to $868.80.
Palladium rose 1.1% to $2,133.33.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU