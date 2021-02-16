Gold prices slump 1.7% on rising US Treasury yields while platinum retreats

-
ALSO READ
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Gold prices ease on higher 10-year Treasury yields, rebounding dollar
Gold prices retreat as dollar, US Treasury yields rebound; Stimulus awaited
Gold hits near six-week low on firmer dollar, higher Treasury yields
Gold gains, dollar weakens as Yellen underscores need of stimulus
-
By K. Sathya Narayanan
Gold prices fell as much as 1.7% on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week on stronger U.S. Treasury yields while platinum eased in choppy trading after a rally that took it to a 6-1/2 year high.
Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,798.46 an ounce by 11:52 a.m. EST (1652 GMT), having touched its lowest since Feb. 4.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,804.00.
"Gold is shifting away from being an inflation hedge asset, as has been the case for most of 2020, into a safe-haven asset once again," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali, pointing to rising Treasury yields.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation expected from massive economic stimulus that has also pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields higher, increasing the opportunity cost of non-yielding gold.
Also weighing on gold, U.S. stock indexes hit all-time highs on optimism surrounding a $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief package.
Meanwhile, platinum fell 1.9% to $1,277.81 an ounce after touching its highest since September 2014.
TD Securities' Ghali said the drop was attributable to profit-taking after a rally driven by speculation over the potential for platinum demand to rise as a result of greener technologies.
The metal, which is used in automobile catalytic converters to limit exhaust emissions, has rallied about 20% this year on hopes that a recovery in the car market and a push for cleaner energy would spur demand.
"While the upswing in the platinum price was fundamentally justified at first, given its previous undervaluation and the expectation of a renewed supply deficit, we now see signs of speculative excess," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
On the technical front, "the 14-day relative strength index (of platinum) is now in overbought territory, which should sound alarm bells", they added.
Spot silver fell 1.5% to $27.18 an ounce while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,390.36 after peaking at a one-month high of $2,424.26.
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU