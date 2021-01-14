Gold prices retreat as dollar, US Treasury yields rebound; Stimulus awaited

By Sumita Layek

(Reuters) - prices fell on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rebounded, while investors awaited details on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus proposal.

Spot fell 0.3% to $1,838.39 per ounce by 0317 GMT, while U.S. futures slipped 0.9% to $1,838.90.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to hover near ten-month highs, also helping lift the dollar against rival currencies.

are eyeing Biden's economic relief plan due later in the day and estimated to cost "trillions" of dollars in an effort to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts.

"Fiscal stimulus will help boost economic recovery, leading to rising real interest rates as well as bring up Fed's tapering hopes; on the flip side, it will also increase the inflation outlook," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

So, gold will be struggling around these price levels as the stimulus will have both positive and negative impacts on it, she added.

Investors will also be focused on further clues on the U.S. monetary policy outlook when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in a virtual event, due at 1730 GMT.

The Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was growing modestly, although the optimism was tempered due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I don't think the Fed is serious about tapering anytime soon, given the pandemic situation and fragile economic recovery, however, any hint about tapering maybe in the slightly longer horizon will trigger some jitters among gold traders," Yang said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a single article of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of "incitement of insurrection", making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Silver rose 0.1% to $25.16 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,098.34, while palladium eased 0.3% to $2,378.37.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)