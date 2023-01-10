JUST IN
Australian consumer confidence jumped 4.9 pts in past week: Report
Cyient DLM files preliminary papers worth Rs 740 cr with Sebi through IPO
Insured losses hit $120 billion as extreme weather upends industry norms
Oil prices fall as concerns over higher interest rates crimp demand
Gold hits eight-month peak as dollar slips on US Fed slowdown bets
Oil prices surge over 3% on demand optimism as China's borders reopen
European stock indexes rise on 'soft landing' hopes, China reopening
Year of Bond starts with a $150 bin sales spree; may spill over this week
World stocks soar, investors pare rate bets after US jobs data
Prefer cheaper European stocks to US equities: Citigroup strategists
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Australian consumer confidence jumped 4.9 pts in past week: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices steady as investors focus on Powell speech for rate guidance

Powell is scheduled to speak at a central bank conference in Stockholm at 1400 GMT, ahead of key US inflation data on Thursday

Topics
Gold  | US Federal Reserve | Gold Prices

Reuters 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

By Arundhati Sarkar

(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for more clarity about the central bank's rate-hike plans.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,870.89 per ounce by 1251 GMT, trading in a narrow $10 range. U.S. gold futures were 0.1% lower at $1,876.50.

The dollar gained 0.4%, weighing on gold's appeal as a stronger greenback makes the metal costlier for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]

The trend in gold remains positive since November and a break above $1,880 could help the metal face resistance at the important $1,915-$1,920 level, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Powell is scheduled to speak at a central bank conference in Stockholm at 1400 GMT, ahead of key U.S. inflation data on Thursday.

Gold prices on Monday hit their highest since early May, when the metal last traded above the key $1,900 mark. Gold has recovered more than $250 from September lows on expectation the Fed would slow the pace of its rate hikes.

Money market bets pointed to a 77% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike to 4.50%-4.75% in the Fed's upcoming policy meeting, with the terminal rate seen slightly below 5% by June.

Elevated interest rates dull gold's appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

The U.S. inflation data for December could lend further tailwind to gold prices since inflation has been seen slowing down since last summer, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

"We still envisage a gold price of $1,850 per troy ounce at the end of 2023, though the upside risks to this forecast have increased," the bank said.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.48 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% to $1,077.51 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,779.36.

 

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 20:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.