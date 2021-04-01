Google announces it will not attend Mobile World Congress 2021 due to Covid

has announced not to participate in-person in the (MWC) 2021, after several tech giants like Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle decided not to attend the flagship event meant for the global smartphone industry.

said that following current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols, it "has made the decision to not exhibit at this year".

"We will continue to collaborate closely with GSMA and support our partners through virtual opportunities. We look forward to this year's activities and seeing you in Barcelona in 2022," the company said in a statement to The Verge on Wednesday.

In February, the GSMA that runs MWC said it would go ahead with the in-person event in June year with proper Covid-19 precautions.

However, with Covid cases rising again globally, more and more tech giants have announced not to take the risk.

MWC Barcelona is an annual trade show organised by GSMA, dedicated primarily to the mobile communications industry.

Its annual attendance was generally around 100,000 people, while mobile phone manufacturers often use the conference to unveil upcoming devices.

GSMA has extended the MWC brand to two other trade shows in Shanghai, China (MWC Shanghai) and Los Angeles, United States (MWC Los Angeles, formerly MWC Americas), but the brand remains most synonymous with the Barcelona event.

