Google employees demand abortion protections for contract workers

-
ALSO READ
Abortion ruling could increase extremist violence, says US govt report
India's new rules for data privacy may be more like China's than Europe's
Florida governor DeSantis expected to sign abortion restriction bill
US President Joe Biden blasts Supreme Court's abortion draft ruling
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after SC's Roe reversal
-
Hundreds of Google employees are petitioning the company to extend its abortion healthcare benefits to contract workers and to strengthen privacy protections for Google users searching for abortion information online.
Google parent company Alphabet had pledged to pay travel and other health care costs for employees seeking an out-of-state abortion and to help some workers relocate after the US Supreme Court repealed the constitutional right to an abortion. The June decision overturning 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling has paved the way for severe abortion restrictions or bans in nearly half of the U.S. states.
The benefits for abortion services offered by Google and other tech companies don't cover contract workforces, which are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees.
A letter signed by more than 650 employees and sent this week to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other Alphabet executives calls for the inclusion of contractors in those benefits.
It also demands that the company cease any political donations or lobbying of politicians or organizations "responsible for appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and continue to infringe on other human rights issues related to voting access and gun control.
The employees seek additional protection for Google users, such as by blocking advertisements that misleadingly direct users to anti-abortion pregnancy crisis centers.
The petition was organized by members of the Alphabet Workers Union, a labor union that's been trying to gain traction inside the company.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the petition Thursday. The company said in July it would start automatically purging information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems. Users have always had the option to edit their location histories on their own, but Google said it will proactively do it for them as an added level of protection.
The employees' petition said the company should also institute immediate data privacy controls for all health-related activity, including abortion information, so that it must never be saved, handed over to law enforcement, or treated as a crime.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU