Hackers hit Fortune 500 service provider, data of over 500K people leaked

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft aims to skill 100,000 Indians in cybersecurity by 2022
Indian cybersecurity industry hits $9.8 bn in revenue: Nasscom
Microsoft most imitated brand of all phishing attacks: Report
Cyberattacks surge amid accelerating Covid-driven digitalisation: WEF study
FBI, Europol take down servers used in 'major international cyberattacks'
-
Morley Companies that provides services to several Fortune 500 companies, has admitted it was hit with a ransomware attack that led to the leak of sensitive information for more than 500,000 people.
The incident began on August 1, 2021, when Morley's data became unavailable.
Michigan-based Morley thereafter began collecting contact information needed to provide notice to potentially affected 521,046 individuals, which was completed in early 2022, the company said last week.
Some of them had their Social Security numbers leaked in the attack.
Morley said it also provided access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers may have been involved in the incident.
"The following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, client identification number, medical diagnostic and treatment information, and health insurance information," the company said.
"We are not aware of the misuse of any potentially affected individual's information," the company added.
Morley hired cybersecurity experts to respond to the situation but needed six months to collect the "contact information needed to provide notice to potentially affected individuals".
In filings with the Maine's Office of the Attorney General, the company explains that 521,046 people were affected.
"That investigation revealed that a ransomware-type malware had prevented access to some data files on our system beginning August 1, 2021 and there was unauthorized access to some files that contained personal information," said the company.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU