Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Cathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
-
Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub's isolation.
The move comes as the city has seen around 50 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant since the end of last year. Prior to the outbreak, which authorities said could be traced back to two aircrew members of Cathay Pacific Airways , the city had had no local transmissions for over three months.
Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement on Friday that any persons who have stayed in places classified as high risk by health authorities in the 21 days before travelling cannot transit through the city from Jan. 16 until Feb. 15.
The measure was taken "in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant," it said. Hong Kong currently classifies more than 150 countries and territories as high risk.
Last week, it banned incoming flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States, including interchanges.
The Chinese-ruled city has followed mainland China's policy in adopting a zero-tolerance towards local COVID-19 cases even as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus.
In recent weeks, authorities have tightened quarantine restrictions on air crew and reintroduced curbs on social life. Fifteen type of venues, including bars and clubs, cinemas, gyms and beauty salons were ordered to close, while dining in restaurants is banned after 6.00 pm. Primary schools and kindergartens have also shuttered.
The government is expected to announce later on Friday that the restrictions will be extended through the Lunar New Year holiday at the start of February.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU