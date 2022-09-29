JUST IN
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from science teacher
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
PM's remarks to Putin reflect India's stance on Ukraine war: S Jaishankar
23 missing as boat carrying migrants sinks off Florida amid Hurricane Ian
Need to reform UN Security Council cannot be denied forever: EAM Jaishankar
Online govt services improved globally; digital divide remains: UN survey
American businesses struck by India's rapid digitalisation: S Jaishankar
Bill providing Green Card to 8 million people introduced in US Congress
Kamala Harris to visit S Korea amid Pyongyang's nuclear testing threat
At least 6 people critically wounded in shooting at school in Oakland
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
133 injured in protests as Iraq's Parliament reconvenes after two months
Business Standard

Hostilities, deepening health crisis worsen civilian situation in Syria: UN

Hostilities and a deepening economic, health and water crisis have worsened the situation for civilians in northwest Syria, UN humanitarians said

Topics
United Nations | Syria

IANS  |  United Nations 

In this Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, photo, a Syrian vegetable vendor waits for customers on the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria. (Manu Brabo/AP Photo)
File image of a Syrian vegetable vendor waiting for customers on the outskirts of Aleppo (Manu Brabo/AP Photo)

Hostilities and a deepening economic, health and water crisis have worsened the situation for civilians in northwest Syria, UN humanitarians said.

Up to 4.1 million people -- 80 per cent of them women and children -- rely on aid to meet their most basic needs, Xinhua news agency quoted the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as saying.

Some 2.8 million people are internally displaced in the region, it added.

"Every month, we and our humanitarian partners reach 2.4 million people with life-saving aid crossing from Turkey to Northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing," the office said.

Airstrikes reportedly affected five camps for internally displaced people in northern Idlib near the Bab al-Hawa crossing on Tuesday, injuring a woman, a child and seven men, OCHA said.

Another airstrike struck within 500 meters of a secondary school and two health centres, damaging one of them, it said.

The UN Human Rights office reports that since the beginning of this year, at least 118 civilians have been killed in the region, including 49 children, and another 193 people injured.

The UN continues to call on all parties to implement their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.