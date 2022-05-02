6 rockets land near town in northern Iraq, no casualties: Report

-
ALSO READ
Turkey's cross-border op threatens security, violates sovereignty: Iraq
Iraq military: 2 rockets strike inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone
Iraq refutes reports of US military exit extension, says Dec 31 is deadline
Iraq says PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi unharmed in drone assassination attempt
Iraqi airstrikes kill 9 suspected IS militants, including 4 Lebanese
-
Six rockets targeted an area in Erbil province in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, but caused no casualties, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) has said in a statement.
The rockets were fired from al-Hamdaniya on Sunday, a town 60 km west of the city of Erbil, and landed near the al-Zab River outside the Kurdish town of Khabat in Erbil province, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Kurdish CTS statement.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On April 6, three rockets were also fired from the al-Hamdaniya area and hit an inhabited area near an oil installation in the Khabat area, which also caused no casualties.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU