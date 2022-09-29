JUST IN
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
PM's remarks to Putin reflect India's stance on Ukraine war: S Jaishankar
23 missing as boat carrying migrants sinks off Florida amid Hurricane Ian
Need to reform UN Security Council cannot be denied forever: EAM Jaishankar
Online govt services improved globally; digital divide remains: UN survey
American businesses struck by India's rapid digitalisation: S Jaishankar
Bill providing Green Card to 8 million people introduced in US Congress
Kamala Harris to visit S Korea amid Pyongyang's nuclear testing threat
At least 6 people critically wounded in shooting at school in Oakland
King Charles III may not replace Queen Elizabeth on Australia's $5 notes
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Business Standard

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from science teacher

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, two years after they got married

Topics
Jeff Bezos | MacKenzie Bezos | divorce

ANI  Out of box 

MacKenzie Bezos
File photo of MacKenzie Scott (Courtesy: Amazon Website)

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, two years after they got married.

On Monday, Scott, a billionaire philanthropist, filed for divorce in Washington State's King County Superior Court, per the New York Times, Page Six reported.

According to the report, Jewett, who works as a high school science teacher, did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement.

Scott and Jewett got married in March 2021. The news about their marital problems first came out in pubic when the science teacher's name suddenly disappeared from Scott's philanthropic pledges.

Scott's divorce comes three years after she and Jeff Bezos announced they were splitting following 25 years of marriage.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," Bezos, the world's second richest person, tweeted at the time. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

He continued, "We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

Scott shares four children with Bezos.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jeff Bezos

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.