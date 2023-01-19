JUST IN
Singapore doesn't authorise transfer of arms to Myanmar: Foreign Ministry
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern resigns, says won't seek re-election
Russia has earned a place among terrorists: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
Helicopter crashes near Kyiv in Ukraine, kills 17 including top officials
US-China officials meet to discuss economy, trade; aim to ease tension
Brazil Prez sacks 40 guards for riots, expresses distrust in military
Putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait in India: Official
Bill introduced in US to terminate Pak's designation as major non-NATO ally
Restore international law, UN Charter, says First Lady of Ukraine
Debt restructuring talks with India, China successful, says Sri Lanka prez
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position, says US
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Houses in 2 localities of UP's Auraiya develop cracks, PWD begins probe

After Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand, and Aligarh and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 15 houses have developed cracks in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | PWDs

IANS  |  Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) 

Joshimath
Representative Image

After Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand, and Aligarh and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 15 houses have developed cracks in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

Houses in Madar Darwaza and Vidhi Chandra localities in the district have reported cracks.

A team of Public Works Department (PWD) officials reached the spot and initiated investigations though it is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the houses developing cracks.

There are about 1,000 to 1,300 houses in both the localities. Some concrete houses built here started showing cracks in the last few months.

Initially, the locals considered rain as the reason for this. Later, due to cracks in the foundation, roof and walls of more than 15 houses, the people were scared, which alerted the district authorities.

At present, the problem is existing in the houses of 15 people and a few others living in the two localities. Many of these people are now forced or planning to live on rent in other localities along with their families.

Moolchandra Agarwal of Vidhi Chandra locality, whose house is showing cracks, said, "We have invested our entire life's earnings in this house, now we are not able to understand what to do. As of now, we have taken a decision to shift to a rented house in the neighbouring locality."

He added, "The administration is not looking very serious right now. We have informed the officials about it a long time ago, but why this situation has happened, it is not yet known."

Cracks have also appeared in the houses in Madar Darwaza.

The stone on the floor has also cracked and there has been a crack in the middle of the lintel.

District Magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava said that the matter of some houses developing cracks has come to the fore.

"A PWD team has inspected the houses and the exact reason will be known only after the report comes," he added.

Executive engineer, PWD, Abhishek Yadav, said, "As the municipality's tubewell is located nearby, prima facie, the leakage of water from the tubewell is believed to be the reason for the cracks in the houses. However, the situation will be clear once the investigation is completed."

--IANS

amita/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 07:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.