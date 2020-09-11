Huawei opens up Harmony operating system for all mobile device makers

Chinese telecom company on Thursday said it is opening its Harmony operating system for all mobile device makers.

had announced its own operating system after US-based were barred from supplying software and hardware to it in 2019.

"Today we are releasing HarmonyOS 2.0. Starting from next year, we will see smartphones with HarmonyOS 2.0. Today, HarmonyOS will be open sourced for devices with RAM with 128kb-128 MB.

"From April, it will be available with larger RAM and from December even with more large RAM," Executive Director and Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu said.

He was speaking at an event held by Huawei in China.

Huawei said developers will need to develop their app only once for HarmonyOS and the operating system will adapt it for all screen sizes with seamless integration.

"Huawei has the ambition to help overseas developers to serve We will be the bridge," Yu said.

Huawei CBG Software Development President Wang Chenglu said HarmonyOS will be available to all the hardware manufacturers.

