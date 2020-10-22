Huawei's new smartphone comes at crucial time for Chinese company

-
ALSO READ
Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business: Report
Samsung likely to post 35% surge in Q3 profit as smartphone sales recover
Huawei smartphone prices soar up in China on fears of chip shortage
China sales help Huawei overtake Samsung as top smartphone seller: Report
Samsung drops to 2nd spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market in Q2
-
Huawei's new smartphone has an upgraded camera, its latest advanced chipset and a better battery. What it may not have outside the Chinese tech giant's home market is very many buyers.
Huawei, which recently became the world's No. 1 smartphone maker, on Thursday unveiled its Mate 40 line of premium phones, a product release that comes at a crucial moment for the company as it runs out of room to maneuver around US sanctions squeezing its ability to source components and software.
The Mate 40 could be the last one powered by the company's homegrown Kirin chipsets because of US restrictions in May barring non-American companies from using U.S. technology in manufacturing without a license.
Analysts say the company had been stockpiling chips before the ban but its supply won't last forever.
This is a major challenge to Huawei and it's really losing its market outside of China, said Mo Jia, an analyst at independent research firm Canalys.
The latest US restrictions mean it 100% has closed doors for Huawei to secure its future components.
Executives said this summer that production of Kirin chips would end in mid-September because they're made by contractors that need US manufacturing technology.
In a press preview this week ahead of the Mate 40's launch, staff declined to answer questions on Huawei's ability to source chips. The head of Huawei's consumer business, Richard Yu, referred only briefly to the issue at the end of a virtual launch event Thursday.
For Huawei, nowadays we are in a very difficult time. We are suffering from the U.S. government's third round ban. It's an unfair ban. It makes (the situation) extremely difficult, Yu said.
Huawei, which is also a major supplier of wireless network gear, is facing pressure in a wider global battle waged between the US and China over trade and technological supremacy.
The US government's efforts to lobby allies in Europe to not give it a role in new high-speed 5G wireless networks over cybersecurity concerns has been paying off, with countries including Sweden and Britain blocking its gear.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU