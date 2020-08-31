Samsung drops to 2nd spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market in Q2

dropped to the second spot in the Southeast Asian smartphone market in the second quarter of the year, as Chinese brands expanded their presence with budget devices, a report said on Monday.

OPPO edged out to become the top vendor with a 20.3 per cent market share.

was the second-largest smartphone vendor in Southeast Asia with a market share of 19.5 per cent in the April-June period, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

OPPO edged out Samsung to become the top vendor with a 20.3 per cent market share.

Chinese phone makers took four of the top five spots. Vivo came in third with 17.9 per cent, followed by Xiaomi with 14 per cent and Realme with 12.8 per cent.

Samsung first gave up its top vendor position in the Southeast Asian market to OPPO in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The South Korean tech titan recaptured the leading status in the first quarter of this year with a 18.9 percent market share, which was 0.2 percentage point higher than OPPO, reports Yonhap news agency.

The report said Samsung's struggle came as more Southeast Asian consumers opted to buy budget amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, smartphone shipments in Southeast Asia dropped 22 per cent on-year to 24 million units in the second quarter.

