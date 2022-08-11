HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake slammed for crying after firing employees

HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake has been mocked for posting a photo of himself in tears online after laying off some of its .

Wallake, who founded Hyper Social in 2016, posted a lengthy message to LinkedIn this week explaining his devastation at dismissing the employees, reports the DailyMail.

"I know it is not professional to tell my that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do," he said.

On Wednesday, he admitted that only two of his lost their jobs -- with his girlfriend Emily Chucta, the chief operations officer, firing the second, the report said.

Meanwhile, social media users took different platforms to slam the CEO.

"Maybe the crying CEO who had like 20 employees did a good thing for those still there. It is probably the most publicity his company has ever received. I had never even heard of HyperSocial before. They are not even on Twitter," a user wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

"#BradenWallake, the 'crying CEO', used #LinkedIn to consolidate his position on sacking employees. Poor guy just wanted to present his human face. Wrong decision to use Linked. He should have used TikTok or Instagram instead. LinkedIn is the new Facebook!" taking a dig at the CEO, another user wrote.

Wallake told Motherboard that both of the laid-off employees were "over-the-top nice" about it and "assured" him and Chucta that they were "going to be okay".

He said he decided to make the LinkedIn post several hours later.

"I was just sitting here at my desk, just kind of crying, I guess, and decided to make the post because I have seen a lot on LinkedIn recently of how awful business owners and CEOs are for laying off their employees and that they are laying off employees while they are getting their third house in the Bahamas or wherever," Wallake said.

