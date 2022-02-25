'I don't want to die': Ukrainians fear as Russian invasion closes in

-
ALSO READ
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: China's Xi speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine
Afghan crisis: Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul
India seeks compensation for climate damages caused by rich nations
Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 21 US citizens onboard
-
Yurii Zhyhanov woke to his mother's screaming and found himself covered in dust. Before dawn on the second day of Russia's invasion, their residential building had been struck by shelling on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
He and other civilians were horrified to find their lives at risk, and many have begun to flee. Amid the smoke and the wailing of car alarms, Zhyhanov and his family packed and joined them.
What are you doing? What is this? he said, addressing Russia and gesturing to the damaged building behind him.
If you want to attack military personnel, attack military personnel. This is all I can say.
His weariness and shock reflected that of his country on Friday as people climbed out of bomb shelters, basements and subways to face another day of upheaval.
Those who didn't wake to explosions were roused by another day of air raid sirens. Then came the news that Russian forces had advanced to the outskirts of the capital.
Russia has said it is not targeting cities, but the fighting seemed far too close.
The body of a dead soldier lay on the ground near a Kyiv underpass. Elsewhere, fragments of a downed aircraft smoked amid the brick homes of a residential area. Black plastic was draped over body parts found beside them.
Armored personnel carriers drove down the city's streets. Residents stood uneasily in doorways of apartment buildings, watching.
In the port city of Mariupol, a young girl named Vlada was new to war and already wished for it to stop.
I don't want to die, she said. I want all of this to end as soon as possible.
Ukrainians picked through the damage left by shelling. And some mourned.
In the city of Horlivka, a body covered with a blanket lay on the ground outside a house that had been hit by shelling. A man standing nearby spoke on the phone.
Yes, Mom's gone, that's all, he said. That's it, Mom's gone.
The urge to run away grew. In a train station just across the border in Poland, hundreds of people from Ukraine sought shelter. Some curled up on cots, trying to sleep. A woman stroked the hair of a young girl.
One of those at the station was Andry Borysov, who said he had heard the rush of something flying overhead and then an explosion as he hurried to catch a train out of Kyiv.
It was an unmistakable sound, he said.
Others hesitated to leave Ukraine, even as they stood on railway platforms.
In Kostiantynivka, a government-controlled area in the separatist-held Donetsk People's Republic, a woman who gave only her first name, Yelena, was among those who appeared undecided.
It's fifty-fifty on whether it is worth leaving or not, she said. But it wouldn't hurt to leave for a couple days, for a weekend.
Others leaving Ukraine knew it might take much longer before they can come home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU