Afghan crisis: Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul

US anti-missile defences intercepted rockets fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday, as the United States flew its core diplomats out of in the final hours of its chaotic withdrawal.

The last US troops are due to pull out of Kabul by Tuesday, after they and their allies mounted the biggest air evacuation in history, bringing out 114,000 of their own citizens and Afghans who helped them over 20 years of war.

Two US officials said the “core” diplomatic staff had withdrawn by Monday morning. They did not say whether this included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave before the final troops themselves.

A US official said initial reports did not indicate any US casualties from as many as five missiles fired on the airport. Islamic State — enemies of both the West and the — claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks. The rockets followed a massive suicide bombing outside the teeming airport gates on Thursday, which killed scores of Afghans and 13 US troops.

In recent days Washington has warned of more attacks, while carrying out two air strikes. It said both hit Islamic State targets, including one on Sunday it said thwarted an attempted suicide bombing by blowing up a car packed with explosives in Kabul, but which Afghans said had struck civilians.

But having failed to anticipate that the would so quickly conquer the country, Washington and its Nato allies were forced into a hasty evacuation. They will leave behind thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation but did not make it out in time. The Taliban, who carried out public executions and banned girls and women from school or work when last in power 20 years ago, have said they will safeguard rights and not pursue vendettas.

Afghan media said Monday’s rocket attack was launched from the back of a vehicle. The Pajhwok news agency said several rockets struck different parts of the Afghan capital. “People are terrified and worried about the future, worried that the rocket launching might continue,” said Farogh Danish, a Kabul resident.

On Sunday, Pentagon officials said a US drone strike killed an Islamic State suicide car bomber preparing to attack the airport. The Taliban condemned the strike and said seven people died. The New York Times quoted family members as saying it killed 10 people, including seven children, an aid worker for an American charity and a contractor with the

US Central Command said it was investigating reports that civilians were killed.

