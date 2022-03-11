IAEA establishes high-level Kyiv-Moscow dialogue on nuclear safety: Chief

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
World Bank approves $723 mn loans, grants for Ukraine amid Russia invasion
-
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has succeeded in establishing a direct dialogue on nuclear security between Russia and Ukraine at a high level, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Thursday.
On Thursday, Grossi held meetings with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, as well as delegations from both countries in Antalya, Turkey.
"My first goal was to establish a direct dialogue at a very high level. That is very important to pass the key messages of the action and what is being proposed. And this was achieved. We had good meetings, not easy ones, but serious meetings talking into the substance of the issues we would like to do... Both sides agree that this initiative of ours is worth perusing and something needs to be done and they are both ready to work and to engage to the IAEA to materialize this in some agreed format," Grossi said after returning to Vienna from Antalya.
When asked about whether or not he had secured guarantees that both sides would abstain from using weapons at or near nuclear facilities, he answered negatively, explaining that they did not discuss what would be included in the agreed framework.
"We are presenting some ideas, we are going to be discussing and there is a high probability of a meeting very soon," Grossi added.
Ukraine informed the IAEA on Wednesday that the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant had been disconnected from the electricity grid. However, it would not have a critical impact on safety at the site as the cooling of spent nuclear fuel is still maintained thanks to reserve diesel generators.
According to the agency, eight of Ukraine's 15 reactors are still operating despite the ongoing hostilities and some of them are falling under the control of the Russian forces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU