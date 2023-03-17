ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war crimes

-
ALSO READ
Turkey issues arrest warrant for 21 over links with failed coup in 2016
Arrest warrant against ex-Pak PM Imran Khan for remarks on female judge
Hardik Patel fails to appear before court, arrest warrant issued
Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrant
Interpol's crack team to 'follow the money' in crypto crimes, says official
-
The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.
The court said in a statement that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
It also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU