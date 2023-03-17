JUST IN
ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav elected as the third Vice President of Nepal
Chinese President Xi to visit Russia from March 20 for talks with Putin
Imran Khan ready to talk to anyone for country's sake as PM calls again
Taliban's policies on women affecting Afghanistan's relations: Ex-minister
No compromise on Nuke program, says Pak's Finance Minister amid cash crunch
France's Macron risks his government to raise retirement age from 62 to 64
French govt uses special procedure to adopt pension bill without vote
Kohinoor to be cast as 'symbol of conquest' in new Tower of London display
We advocate dialogue to resolve differences: India on Iran-Saudi pact
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Wall Street falls on banking crisis worries; First Republic Bank tumbles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war crimes

The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

Topics
Vladimir Putin | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  The Hague 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

It also issued a warrant on Friday for the arrest for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation on similar allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vladimir Putin

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.