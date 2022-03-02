ICJ to hold public hearings on Ukraine-Russia crisis on March 7-8

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace
-
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings on the Ukraine-Russia crisis on March 7 and 8 in a hybrid format.
"The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court," read the ICJ statement.
According to the statement, the hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine.
Earlier, while addressing an urgent communication to Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Judge JE Donoghue, International Court of Justice President, said, "I call the attention of the Russian Federation to the need to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects."
Meanwhile, on February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.
The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies.
Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the UN refugee agency.
Speaking at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on February 28, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, had said that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
On February 28, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine were held in the Gomel Region of Belarus and another round of talks is scheduled for March 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU