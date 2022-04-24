IMF says it held 'fruitful' discussions with Sri Lanka on loan request

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
-
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday said that it held "fruitful technical discussions" with Sri Lankan authorities on the island nation's request for an IMF-supported loan program this week.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva met a Sri Lankan delegation during the 2022 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.
The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe. The IMF team for Sri Lanka held initial technical discussions on an IMF-supported program with the delegation.
"During April 18-22, the Sri Lankan delegation and the IMF team had fruitful technical discussions on the authorities' request for an IMF-supported program. The discussions covered recent economic and financial developments in Sri Lanka, the need for implementing a credible and coherent strategy to restore macroeconomic stability, and the importance of stronger social safety nets to mitigate the adverse impact of the current economic crisis on the poor and vulnerable," the IMF said in a statement.
The international lender welcomed the authorities' plan to engage in a collaborative dialogue with their creditors.
"Going forward, the IMF team will support Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome the current economic crisis by working closely with the authorities on their economic program, and by engaging with all other stakeholders in support of a timely resolution of the crisis," the statement added.
Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts.
Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU