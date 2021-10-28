T20 WC: AUS vs SL playing 11, live toss time, streaming, broadcast details

Sri Lanka cricket team would look to make first upset of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, when Dasun Shanka-led side takes on Australia at Dubai International Stadium today. The inexperienced Sri Lanka side qualified for the Super 12 after winning all the matches in the Qualifier round. The Island nation is coming into this match with a win over Bangladesh.

Australia, on the other hand, too has won its first match of Super 12 of ICC T20 World Cup. However, the injury of its spearhead fitness is in doubt. According to media reports, Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy in Dubai on the eve of today’s match.

Australia vs Sri Lanka playing 11 predictions



Australia playing 11 (probables): David Warner, (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando/Maheesh Theekshana



Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20s



Overall



Total matches played: 16

Australia won: 8

Sri Lanka won: 8

AUS vs SL head-to-head in T20 World Cups

Total matches played: 3

Australia won: 2

Sri Lanka won: 1

Know about Australia vs Sri Lanka match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The AUS vs SL match is scheduled to take place on October 28, Thursday.

Where will AUS vs SL T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Australia and Sri Lanka?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between the Australia and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the AUS vs SL T20 WC match live toss take place?



The AUS vs SL live toss between and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the AUS vs SL T20 WC match live in India?



The AUS vs SL will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the AUS vs SL match in India?



The live streaming of AUS vs SL match will be available on Disney+ app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Australia: (c), Ashton Agar, (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner,

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.