T20 WC: AUS vs SL playing 11, live toss time, streaming, broadcast details

-
ALSO READ
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
Sri Lanka cricket team would look to make first upset of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, when Dasun Shanka-led side takes on Australia at Dubai International Stadium today. The inexperienced Sri Lanka side qualified for the Super 12 after winning all the matches in the Qualifier round. The Island nation is coming into this match with a win over Bangladesh.
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
Australia, on the other hand, too has won its first match of Super 12 of ICC T20 World Cup. However, the injury of its spearhead Mitchell Starc fitness is in doubt. According to media reports, Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy in Dubai on the eve of today’s match.
Check ICC T20 WC points table here
Australia vs Sri Lanka playing 11 predictions
Australia playing 11 (probables): David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando/Maheesh Theekshana
Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20s
Overall
- Total matches played: 16
- Australia won: 8
- Sri Lanka won: 8
- Total matches played: 3
- Australia won: 2
- Sri Lanka won: 1
Check ICC T20 WC squads of all 12 teams and live broadcast, streaming details here
Know about Australia vs Sri Lanka match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the AUS vs SL T20 match be played?
The AUS vs SL match is scheduled to take place on October 28, Thursday.
Where will AUS vs SL T20 WC match be played?
The venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2021 format, points system and other details here
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Australia and Sri Lanka?
The ICC T20 World Cup match between the Australia and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the AUS vs SL T20 WC match live toss take place?
The AUS vs SL live toss between Aaron Finch and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 full schedule here
Which TV channels will telecast the AUS vs SL T20 WC match live in India?
The AUS vs SL will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the AUS vs SL match in India?
The live streaming of AUS vs SL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor