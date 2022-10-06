JUST IN
Oil prices near three-week high on cuts to OPEC+ output targets
Business Standard

IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook in 2023

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trn through 2026

Topics
IMF | Recession | Global economy

AP  |  Washington 

Kristalina Georgieva, new IMF managing director

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by USD 4 trillion through 2026.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that things are more likely to get worse before it gets better.

Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2 per cent for 2022 and now 2.9 per cent for 2023.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 20:05 IST

