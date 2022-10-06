IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook in 2023

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
IMF chief urges fast, well-coordinated action to tackle food crisis
Former CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian appointed as next India ED at IMF
Amid 'extraordinary' uncertainty, IMF doesn't rule out global recession
IMF cuts global growth forecast due to 'seismic waves' from Ukraine war
-
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by USD 4 trillion through 2026.
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that things are more likely to get worse before it gets better.
Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2 per cent for 2022 and now 2.9 per cent for 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 20:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU