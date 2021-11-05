IMF welcomes India's announcement to adopt net zero by 2070 at COP26

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Summit: Economic Implications of India's emission-reduction targets
Experts hail India's announcement to achieve net zero target by 2070
PM Modi sets India's 2070 zero carbon emission target at COP26 summit
Glasgow COP26: How India Inc plans to meet net zero targets by 2070
Glasgow COP26: There's little risk for coal investors on road to 2070
-
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday welcomed India's announcement with regard to addressing the climate change challenges at the recently concluded COP26 summit in Glasgow.
"We welcome India's announcement at the COP26 of new targets to increase reliance on renewables and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy, including to adopt net zero target by 2070," Gerry Rice, Director, Communication Department, IMF, told reporters at a news conference.
"As you know, India is currently one of the world's largest emitters, still heavily reliant on coal for electricity generation. And so, its actions may help catalyse action in other emerging market economies as well," he said.
"India's significant investment in renewables and climate change adaptation policies suggest it is well positioned to take further steps to reach this new target," Rice said responding to a question.
"We are heartened by India's focus on achieving progress in the current decade given the urgent need for global mitigation action. And as with other countries, it will be important to follow through with specific actions to contain emissions over the current decade," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU