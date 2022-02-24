Lithuania declares state of emergency amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

-
ALSO READ
US senators support Lithuania and Taiwan ties, potentially riling China
US approves possible $125 mn sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania
Despite China's opposition, Taiwan opens representative office in Lithuania
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Kentucky after hit by tornadoes
Canadian PM declares end of 10-day state of emergency invoked on Feb 14
-
NATO member Lithuania, which has borders with Russian ally Belarus and Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, has declared a state of emergency effective early Thursday afternoon due to the situation in Ukraine.
The decree signed Thursday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda steps up border protection. It gives authorities, among other things, the right to check and inspect vehicles, persons and luggage in the border area.
Lithuania also borders fellow NATO and European Union members Poland and Latvia.
--
Ankara: Turkey has called on Russia to halt what it describes as unfair and unlawful actions in Ukraine.
A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday said the Russian attacks were unacceptable and that Turkey rejects them.
This attack, beyond destroying the Minsk agreements, is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and of the world, the ministry statement said, referring to deals that aimed to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.
The statement added that Turkey opposes moves that change borders through the use of weapons.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU