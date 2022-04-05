Imran instructs party workers to prepare for polls in next 3 months

-
ALSO READ
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Pak Assembly session starts today, no-trust motion against Imran on agenda
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday instructed the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to prepare for the next elections, saying that the polls will be held in the next three months, Geo News reported.
Speaking during an address at the Governor's House, Khan said there has been a "foreign conspiracy" against the country, and those who became a part of it are "traitors who are betraying democracy as well as the future generations".
Criticising the Opposition, Khan said that they should be given "exemplary punishment for betraying the country", adding that his party will approach the Supreme Court against the Opposition leaders.
He asked the nation to protest daily to send a message to the United States.
"We have made mistakes in the past which will not be repeated this time," Khan said, adding that his party will give tickets to those who have a vision.
The premier further said that the nation will reject those in elections who took part in this 'foreign conspiracy'.
He went on to say that these traitors should be thrown behind bars.
"What kind of democracy is this where you buy the members to overthrow a government," asked Khan.
--IANS
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU