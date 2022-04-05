Imran instructs party workers to prepare for polls in next 3 months

on Tuesday instructed the workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to prepare for the next elections, saying that the polls will be held in the next three months, Geo News reported.

Speaking during an address at the Governor's House, Khan said there has been a "foreign conspiracy" against the country, and those who became a part of it are "traitors who are betraying democracy as well as the future generations".

Criticising the Opposition, Khan said that they should be given "exemplary punishment for betraying the country", adding that his party will approach the Supreme Court against the Opposition leaders.

He asked the nation to protest daily to send a message to the .

"We have made mistakes in the past which will not be repeated this time," Khan said, adding that his party will give tickets to those who have a vision.

The premier further said that the nation will reject those in elections who took part in this 'foreign conspiracy'.

He went on to say that these traitors should be thrown behind bars.

"What kind of democracy is this where you buy the members to overthrow a government," asked Khan.

--IANS

