Pakistan dissidents slam Imran Khan; say his actions are 'unconstitutional'

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
-
A group of Pakistani dissidents on Tuesday expressed "trepidation and worry" over the political situation in Pakistan, saying that all norms of civility, democratic behaviour, parliamentary ethics, and adherence to the Constitution" have been thrown to the winds by the government of Imran Khan.
The embattled Prime Minister Khan stunned the Opposition parties on Sunday by recommending snap elections after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. Khan then got Pakistan President Arif Alvi to dissolve the 342-member National Assembly before its term ended in August 2023.
Even after losing the support of a majority in parliament, Imran Khan unlawfully dissolved parliament. The (former) Prime Minister still enjoys the perks of office such as using State Television to send out political messages and criticising the Opposition, said a statement issued by South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a grouping of pro-democracy Pakistanis.
It is sad that the Higher Judiciary of the country is looking most casually at the illegal and unlawful and unconstitutional ruling of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in not allowing the Vote of No Confidence against Imran Khan. Institutions of National Security have failed to contradict (or confirm) claims that the Vote of No Confidence was launched by the traitorous Opposition' under instructions from the United States of America, SAATH said.
They expressed "trepidation and worry" at the political situation in Pakistan saying that all norms of civility, democratic behaviour, parliamentary ethics, and adherence to the Constitution" have been thrown to the winds by the outgoing government.
In any other country, such allegations would demand a high burden of proof, the statement said, adding that violation of the Constitution in the absence of evidence should have attracted a serious and immediate response from the judiciary, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU