Imran Khan admits PTI made mistakes after losing local polls

-
ALSO READ
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday admitted that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) made 'mistakes' in the first phase of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwas (K-P) local government elections, The Express Tribune reported.
Taking to Twitter, Khan said: "PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger."
The Prime Minister's tweet came after the ruling PTI on Monday dealt a major blow after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) cruised to victory with its candidate grabbing the pivotal post of the Peshawar Mayor in the local government elections held in K-P since the merger of the tribal districts, according to unofficial and unverified results.
The ruling party faced startling setbacks in most areas with the candidates of the opposition parties managing to defeat its nominees.
The PTI lost the Peshawar Mayor seat to the JUI-F with a wide margin.
According to the unofficial results, JUI-F's Zubair Ali won with a margin of around 11,500 votes after securing 62,388, whereas PTI's Rizwan Bangash received 50,669 votes and PPP's Zarak Arbab got 45,000 votes.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU