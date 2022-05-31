Imran Khan more dangerous than terrorists: Maryam Nawaz

-
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Tuesday that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is "more dangerous than terrorists", as she slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's recent riots in Islamabad, media reports said.
In her address at an event on Tuesday, the PML-N Vice President said: "Imran Khan is a gang leader... his political campaign is more dangerous than terrorism," Geo News reported.
Maryam Nawaz said Khan had admitted in a recent interview that his party workers were armed, whereas in her rallies, "not a single person carries weapons".
The PML-N leader asked Khan to remove the "political veil" from his face if he wants to continue committing terrorism in Pakistan, as once the authorities see his real face, he would be dealt with like "terrorists".
"Imran Khan has put up a political facade and is involved in armed terrorism under its guise [...] and he knows that once November passes, his conspiracy will fail," she said, Geo News reported.
The PML-N leader added that the ousted premier was not waging jihad, but 'fasad', and the government would do everything in its power to stop this 'fasad'.
"What difference is there between Khan and terrorists? Even terrorists attack Pakistan with weapons. Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister has also hinted at a clash between his province and the federation," she said.
Maryam Nawaz added that since Khan has been removed from the prime minister's office, he has set fires across the country.
"These are only the goals of a terrorist," she said.
