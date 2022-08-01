Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked, hacker posts cryptocurrency link

-
ALSO READ
What are Nostro and Vostro accounts?
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting on Saturday night
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
-
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's official Instagram account was reportedly hacked on Monday.
The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding cryptocurrency from his Instagram account. A link to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fake crypto account was also attached to his handle.
Imran Khan has currently over 7.4 million followers.
The former Pak PM is yet to issue any official response. His party members and followers are advising not to interact with any uncharacteristic posts.
Back in December, the Twitter handle of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia posted a message over the nonpayment of salaries to government officials.
This incident caused a major embarrassment to the PTI government and Imran Khan. Later the government officials claimed that the account was hacked.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU