Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked, hacker posts cryptocurrency link

Former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's official account was reportedly hacked on Monday.

The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding cryptocurrency from his account. A link to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fake crypto account was also attached to his handle.

has currently over 7.4 million followers.

The former Pak PM is yet to issue any official response. His party members and followers are advising not to interact with any uncharacteristic posts.

Back in December, the Twitter handle of the Embassy in Serbia posted a message over the nonpayment of salaries to government officials.

This incident caused a major embarrassment to the PTI government and . Later the government officials claimed that the account was hacked.

