Imran Khan's long march reaches Islamabad after clashes with law enforcers

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
Shehbaz Sharif warns Imran Khan of legal action for provocative statements
-
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, along with other party workers, late on Wednesday reached Islamabad after PTI workers and supporters made their way towards the federal capital, pushing aside containers and braving tear gas shelling, local media reported.
A large number of party workers and supporters were present at Islamabad toll plaza to welcome their leader, Express Tribune.
PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, taking to Twitter, said that Imran Khan's caravan had entered the federal capital.
"This caravan has not entered Islamabad but into a naya (new) Pakistan," he wrote, adding that they will earn "real independence" now.
"The workers present at D-Chowk wait for me I am bringing a sea of people there," Khan announced atop his container, Express Tribune reported.
Khan earlier in the evening said that his long march had entered Punjab and heading towards Islamabad.
"No amount of state oppression and fascism by this imported govt can stop or deter our march," the former premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.
The PTI chief in a fresh statement to his supporters this evening asked them to take to the streets following the top court's verdict regarding the venue of the political gathering.
"I urge the entire nation to take to the streets with their families after the decision of the Supreme Court," Imran said in a video statement released from an undisclosed location.
The former premier added that he was on his way to the famous D-Chowk and asked his supporters to come out of their homes to convey a message that they won't accept anyone's subservience.
--IANS
san/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU