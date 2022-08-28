Imran Khan's party trying to sabotage IMF deal, says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister on Sunday accused Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party of trying to sabotage a deal with the ahead of the Washington-based lender's crucial board meeting, asserting that self-centred will cause huge injustice to the country.

The executive board will convene on Monday to decide whether to disburse USD 1.18 billion loan tranche to Pakistan, as the country scrambles to avoid an economic collapse, amid high inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

"I have never seen such self-centred politics; it will be a huge injustice with and a big conspiracy against the country, Sharif said, while referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, on his visit to inspect flood victims in Sindh province.

On Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra shot off a sharply-worded letter to his federal counterpart Miftah Ismail, saying it would be next to impossible to run a provincial surplus this year due to the unprecedented floods that have wreaked havoc across the country and unresolved budgetary issues.

