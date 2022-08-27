Internet, mobile services restored in Balochistan after brief suspension

Amid devastating across and frequent power outages, the internet and mobile services in were restored on Friday after hours of suspension, the country's telecommunication regulator, Telecom Authority (PTA) said. The country's telecommunication regulator took to Twitter to announce the restoration of services in the province.

The power breakdown in the city occurred last night, hampering rescue operations and ultimately caused the shutdown of the internet and mobile phone services, Khaama Press reported. As a result of flash floods, flight operations to and from Quetta Airport were also suspended while a key railway bridge connecting the city to other parts had also collapsed.

Earlier, the provincial capital of was effectively cut off from the rest of the country after the ongoing torrential rains severed all sorts of communication lines, as well as land and air traffic routes.

Moreover, the city administration has issued a flood warning in the city directing the people to contact emergency numbers in case of need after the provincial capital of was effectively cut off from the rest of the country after the ongoing torrential rains.

Meanwhile, the Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in a statement said that due to heavy downpours and flash in Balochistan and subsequent damage to optical fibre cable, voice and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah, reported Khaama Press.

"Efforts are being made to resolve this unprecedented situation. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared," PTA said.

As per the National Disaster Management Authority report, 34 more people died during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 937 across the country, while 1,343 were injured.

670,000 houses were damaged while nearly 800,000 animals died in the floods, the report stated, adding that Tarbela Dam is filled to capacity while Chashma Barrage was about to be filled. Over 30 million people have been heavily affected by in Pakistan as the South-Asian country seeks world support.

Pakistan Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman in a statement on Wednesday admitted Pakistan is not able to deal with the flood situation on its own.

"Torrential rains unprecedented in Sindh right now, Balochistan, DG Khan also at risk. No question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own. Lives are at risk, and thousands are homeless. partners need to mobilise assistance," she tweeted.

The minister said it is a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented monsoon proportions. Rehman added the provincial and federal governments were incapable of dealing with the situation given the magnitude of the disaster and urged partners to mobilise assistance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)