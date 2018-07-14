Imran Khan taunts Sharif over Modi ties, says they stoked border tension

(PTI) chief Imran Khan has taunted former over his "friendship" with Ind­ian Prime Minister and accused the two of creating the law and order situation in the country and tension at the border to manipulate the situation in favour of the rival PML-N.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested by anti-corruption officials on Friday after their arrival here from They were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield corruption reference last Friday and handed jail sentences of 10 years and seven years, respectively.

The cricketer-turned-politician in a tweet said: "Beginning to wonder why whenever is in trouble, there is increasing tension along Pakistan's borders and a rise in terrorist acts? Is it a mere coincidence?"

Khan's tweet was based on a slogan frequently raised by PTI workers and supporters at its public meetings: "Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Ghaddar Hai, Ghaddar Hai (friend of Modi is a traitor)".



He condemned a blast on former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu which left four people dead. Durrani was safe.

Khan also tweeted about the Mastung suicide bombing which killed 128 people, including Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry criticised the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for creating the law and order situation in Punjab province during the return of Sharif and his daughter.

"There is no reason to invite the general public to welcome someone who is set to be arrested by NAB," the PTI leader said at a press conference.