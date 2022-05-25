Palestinian Prez, EU parliament Prez discuss Palestine-Israel conflicts

-
ALSO READ
Palestine seeks to increase annual trade exchange with Jordan to $500 mn
Israel-Palestine risks plunging into new violence, warns UN envoy
Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Medics
India will support resumption of Israel-Palestine negotiations: Tirumurti
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
-
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has met with European Union (EU) parliament President Roberta Metsola on the ongoing escalating conflicts between Palestine and Israel.
The meeting took place on Tuesday.
Metsola arrived in Israel on Monday and held meetings at the Israeli Knesset, or parliament, amid tension between Israel and the Palestinians that has been flaring over the past few weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.
The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that President Abbas briefed the EU Parliament President on the ongoing "Israeli assaults and killings" and settlement expansion as well as the Israeli measures in east Jerusalem.
The endless and escalating Israeli measures against the Palestinian people "violate international resolutions and international law...The unilateral Israeli measures in Jerusalem and the entire Palestinian territories are mounting to acts of ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination," the Palestinian President was quoted by WAFA as telling Metsola.
Abbas praised the efforts made by the European Parliament, the EU, and its member states to support the political process based on international legitimacy and international law, to end the Israeli occupation.
The EU Parliament President told the Palestinian President that the EU supports the political process in accordance with the two-state solution based on the international resolutions, international law and rejection of Israeli settlements.
Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians stopped in March 2014.
The Palestinians want to establish an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel on the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in 1967, including the entire West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU