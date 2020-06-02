In pictures: US cities protesting the recent death of George Floyd

Adam Neves, six year-old holds a sign during a rally following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.
Protesters march to demonstrate against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn toward the Manhattan Bridge, New York, U.S.
Activists fill Spring Street as they march toward downtown Atlanta, protesting the recent death of George Floyd
Demonstrators gather in front of U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers during a protests against the death in Minneapolis custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.
People block traffic as they lie face down on the street in an intersection in Tacoma, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during a protest against police brutality
Protesters gather outside the Minnesota Governors Residence following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in St Paul, Minnesota, U.S.
President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night
Protesters throw a tear gas canister back toward Stafford County deputies on the Falmouth Bridge in Fredericksburg
People gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police after a curfew took effect during a protest over the death of George Floyd
