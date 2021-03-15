Incompetent people have been imposed on Pak, says opposition leader Latif

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan opposition parties asks PM Imran Khan to resign honourably
Imran under fire as Pakistan's Opposition parties unite for fresh protests
Opposition parties in Pakistan launch alliance to oust PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda, not real issues: Nawaz Sharif
Over 450 Opposition workers booked in Pakistan ahead of protests
-
Lashing out at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan, opposition leader Javed Latif on Sunday said that some 'incompetent people have been imposed on the nation'.
Latif was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, who had gathered outside his residence, according to Geo News.
Instructing the workers to prepare for the long march under the banner of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Latif said: "The purpose of the march is to get rid of this incompetent [government]. For the march, caravans should leave every neighbourhood and union council of [the city]."
He also said that even if someone sees the future generations of Pakistan "sinking" or moving towards a decline, they are expected to stay silent for the fear of being labelled a traitor.
"Call me a traitor, hang me, but we will not let Pakistan sink as long as we are alive," Latif said.
Earlier, Latif had said that if anything happens to Maryam Nawaz, then "PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan)", unlike Zardari, who had used those words after former PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, reported Geo News.
Following the comment, PTI Central Punjab had announced a protest against the remarks made by Latif.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU