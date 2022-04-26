India at UNSC expresses concern over clashes at holy places of Jerusalem

-
ALSO READ
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man during clashes in West Bank's Nablus
Decoded: What criminal data Bill, passed by Parliament, is all about
Myanmar to further extend ceasefire with ethnic armed groups until 2022 end
Russian military strikes Ukraine's fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation
-
India on Monday (local time) expressed concern regarding clashes at the holy places of Jerusalem and appealed to all parties to stop the provocation and incitement which could worsen the situation.
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Middle East, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN R Ravindra said, "We're deeply concerned by the series of incidents at the holy places of Jerusalem during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. The historic status quo of the holy places of Jerusalem must be respected and upheld."
He further said that any act which violates the sanctity of holy places must be condemned. "All acts of obstruction, vandalism, decretion, which violate the sanctity of holy places, be it in Jerusalem, Nablus or elsewhere, must be unequivocally condemned. We recognize efforts made by Israel, Jordan, Palestinean authority and other countries to avert escalation," he stated.
"It is unfortunate that despite these efforts the on-ground situation has once again deteriorated. We appeal to all parties to stop the provocations and incitement which could further worsen the situation. We extend our support to all steps aimed at restoring calm," he added.
The statement comes amid rising tensions over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.
The clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount on April 15, as spiking tensions, threats of terror and the observance of major holidays all converged around the flashpoint holy site.
Notably, April 15 was the second Friday during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, the first night of Judaism's week-long Passover holiday, and Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The clashes left over 100 people injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU