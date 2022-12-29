JUST IN
Russia's export of mineral fertilisers may drop by 15% this year
The country will not default: Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar assures
US immigrants generate 36% of nation's innovation, finds NBER study
Myanmar's exports up 15.09% in over 8 months of FY 22-23: Govt data
Nepal's power sector may lose competitive advantage to India's new policy
Pakistan to seek US help to secure $13 bn loans at Geneva meet for projects
India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister
China job prospects, incomes plunge to new lows amid economic slowdown
Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS
President Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Jaishankar signs defense cooperation agreement with Cyprus on visit
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India-Aus trade pact 'watershed moment' in bilateral ties, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said the India-Australia trade pact, which came into effect on December 29, is a watershed moment for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries

Topics
India Prime Minister | India Australia

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the India-Australia trade pact, which came into effect on December 29, is a watershed moment for a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Modi also said that he looked forward to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese's visit to India in March.

Earlier, Australian PM Albanese said that he will visit India in March next year with a business delegation committed to improving two-way trade between the two nations.

"The Australia-India Trade Agreement, which came into force today, will deliver new opportunities to Australian businesses. At the invitation of PM Modi, I will visit India in March with a business delegation committed to improving two-way trade between our two nations," Albanese tweeted.

Modi replied to Albanese's tweet, saying: "Glad that IndAus ECTA is entering into force today. It is a watershed moment for our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will unlock the enormous potential of our trade and economic ties and boost businesses on both sides. Look forward to welcoming you in India soon."

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Prime Minister

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.