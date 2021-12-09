India reiterates concern on terrorist entities getting chemical weapons

-
India on Wednesday reiterated its concern regarding the possibility of terrorist groups and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons at the United Nations Security Council briefing on Syria (Chemical weapons).
The remarks came from Prathik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN, during the UNSC briefing.
"India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons," Mathur said adding that India attaches high importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and stands for its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation.
The CWC Convention is aimed to eliminate an entire category of weapons of mass destruction by prohibiting the development, production, acquisition, stockpiling, retention, transfer or use of chemical weapons by States Parties, an official statement informed.
During his address to the UNSC, Mathur also said that India is against the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances.
"India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances," Mathur said.
"We've consistently maintained that any probe into use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible and objective," he added.
The Indian Counsellor also urged Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and Syria to work constructively in the matter.
Meanwhile, a Chemical Weapon is a chemical used to cause intentional death or harm through its toxic properties.
Munitions, devices and other equipment specifically designed to weaponize toxic chemicals also fall under the definition of chemical weapons, OPCW informed on its website.
