India, US talk on UNSC issues, agree to cooperate on counter-terrorism

India and US held consultations on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issues on Wednesday and exchanged views on various thematic and country-specific issues on the agenda of the UNSC.
"India and USA held consultations on UN Security Council (UNSC) and other multilateral issues on 03 August 2022 in New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
"In keeping with the India- US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic and country-specific issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council," the statement added.
Both sides agreed to continue their ongoing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including Counter Terrorism and UN Peacekeeping.
"While the discussions also covered the priorities of both sides during the upcoming 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Indian side also briefed the visiting US delegation about its priorities during the upcoming Presidency of the UNSC in December 2022," the ministry said.
The US delegation was also briefed by senior officials of the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) on the ongoing training programmes conducted by CUNPK for UN Peacekeepers, including on programmes being jointly supported by India and the USA.
Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN-Political), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian delegation, which also included officials from the Americas and UNES Divisions of MEA.
The US delegation was led by Ambassador Michele J. Sison, Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, Department of State, along with other senior officials of the US Embassy in New Delhi.
