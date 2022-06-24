Indian-American Muslim group hails Congresswoman for anti-India resolution

An Indian-American Muslim body on Thursday praised Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representative that condemns India for the alleged human rights violation against the minorities in particular the .

Co-sponsored by lawmakers Rashida Talib and Juan Vargas, the resolution urges the State Department to act on the recommendations of the US Commission on Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the Religious Freedom Act.

The USCIRF's recommendations are not binding on the State Department and for the past several years successive American administrations have ignored its recommendations in this regard.

In a statement, Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) commended Omar and two of her Congressional colleagues to introduce the resolution in this regard in the House early this week.

It is indeed sad to see the country that we love and adore, discriminate and criminalize its most vulnerable citizens and head down the path of bigotry, intolerance and authoritarianism, said Syed Afzal Ali, president of IAMC.

However, the rsolution like this is very unlikely to see the light of the day, given the vindictive approach being adopted by Congresswoman Omar. She has openly sided with Pakistani officials on the issue of India.

Omar, who visited Pakistan in last April and met top Pakistani leaders, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and travelled to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is yet to disclose the nature, including the funding, of the visit.

India had condemned the US Congresswoman's visit to PoK, saying her travel to the region violated the country's sovereignty and it reflected her "narrow-minded" politics.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

During several Congressional hearings related to India, Omar has repeatedly shown her bias against India.

