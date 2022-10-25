JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Americans help light our way forward, says Jill Biden on Diwali

As the United States charts its way forward, Indian Americans help light the path with courage, kindness, persistence and love, First Lady Dr Jill Biden has said

Topics
Diwali | Jill Biden | Indian Americans

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US first lady Jill Biden
US first lady Jill Biden (ANI File Image)

As the United States charts its way forward, Indian Americans help light the path with courage, kindness, persistence and love, First Lady Dr Jill Biden has said.

The Bidens had invited more than 200 Indian Americans from across the country for the largest-ever White House Diwali party of the current administration. Addressing a jam-packed East Room of the White House, the first lady appreciated the role of Indian Americans in enhancing the US' socio-economic fabric.

As we chart our path toward the future, this community helps light our way forward with courage and kindness, with persistence and faith, with love. I'm grateful that today these diyas have guided you to this home, a home that belongs to all of you: The White House, Jill Biden said in her remarks on Monday.

Quoting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, she said, The sky is flushed with the dawn and my path lies beautiful. Ask not what I have with me to take there. I start on my journey with empty hands and an expected heart.

Giving a message of unity and solidarity, the First Lady said, When we realise that even the smallest flame can illuminate our path home, that the sweetest delicacies are made with love, that the most rewarding gifts are those we give to others and that simple clay lamps burning together can outshine any moon.

Inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to speak, Jill Biden described her as a a friend who has become a light to both Joe (Biden) and to me.

In response, Harris said, Your warmth, wisdom and strength are a beacon to us all.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:00 IST

