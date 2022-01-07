Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

-
ALSO READ
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
UEFA European Championship: How Italy made it to the final of Euro 2020
Euro 2020 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: England denied history; Italy win in penalties
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
Inflation pullback boosts RBI's easy money policy before Oct policy meeting
-
Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record high of 5% in December compared with a year earlier.
The rise was led by a surge in energy prices, according numbers released Friday by the European Union's statistical office.
Inflation is now at the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997 and broke a record set in November.
Soaring prices are compounding problems for European Central Bank policymakers who have been keeping interest rates at ultra-low levels to stimulate the economy amid the global pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU