Inflation in 19 nations using euro soars to record 7.5% in March

-
ALSO READ
Strong earnings eclipse surging euro zone inflation for now
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
What is a no-fly zone? Why is its Ukraine implementation fraught with risk?
India's retail inflation inches up to three-month high of 4.91% in Nov
-
Inflation in Europe soared to another record, a fresh sign that rising energy prices fuelled by Russia's war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.
Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5 per cent in March, according to the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat.
The latest reading smashed the high set just last month, when it hit a revised 5.9 per cent.
Inflation in the eurozone has been setting records for months and is at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997.
The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation. Eurostat said energy costs rose 44.7 per cent last month.
Food, alcohol and tobacco costs rose 5 per cent; prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 3.4 per cent; and service prices rose 2.7 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU