Inflation to exceed official target ceiling in 2022: Brazil's central bank

-
ALSO READ
Unemployment in Brazil drops 10.5% to 7-year low for April quarter
Brazilian govt lifts coronavirus-related public health emergency
Immersed in political crisis, Peru neglects Amazon's destruction
Death toll rises to 126 from heavy rains in Brazil; 9,302 people affected
Tackling migration, US VP Harris backs investment in Latin America
-
Inflation in Brazil in 2022 will exceed the official target ceiling, with the year's price index reaching 8.8 per cent, the Central Bank of Brazil said in its Quarterly Inflation Report.
If the forecast bears out, it will mark the second year in a row that the bank fails to meet the inflation target set by the National Monetary Council, Xinhua news agency reported.
For 2022, the official inflation target was set at 3.5 per cent, with a margin of tolerance of 1.5 percentage points.
In March, there was an 88 per cent probability that inflation would surpass the target ceiling, but now there is a 100 per cent probability, the bank said on Thursday.
One of the bank's fundamental obligations is to ensure the purchasing power of the population. However, the President of the bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said at the beginning of the year that oil and energy were putting pressure on the price index.
Last year's inflation target was 3.75 per cent, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU