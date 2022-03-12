Instagram's Adam Mosseri condemns Russian decision to block social network

head Adam Mosseri has condemned the Russian decision to block the social network over Meta's decision to allow publication of calls for violence against Russian soldiers and Russians in the context of the military operation in .

Following the controversial statements of Meta, the Russian authorities decided to block starting from Monday.

"On Monday, will be blocked in . This decision will cut 80 million in off from one another, and from the rest of the world as ~80% of people in follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong," Mosseri wrote on his Twitter page.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

