Intel suspends all business operations in Russia over Ukraine war

US technology company Intel, one of the world's largest manufacturers of computer components and electronic devices, said it has suspended its activities in Russia over the situation in Ukraine.
"Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia," the company said.
"We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia. We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations," it said.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine.
Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
